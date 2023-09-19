PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.7 %

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,730. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.