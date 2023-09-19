Pundi X (New) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $88.75 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.34208484 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $2,886,358.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

