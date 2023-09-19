Pure Multi-Family REIT (TSE:RUF.UN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (TSE:RUF.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.10 and last traded at C$10.10. Approximately 57,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 200,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.07.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.19. The stock has a market cap of C$784.44 million and a P/E ratio of 13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.24.
About Pure Multi-Family REIT
Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.
