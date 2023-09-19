QUASA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,654.42 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $139,917.83 and $2,654.42 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00119036 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,089.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

