QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $139,895.06

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $139,895.06 and $2,654.25 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009297 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020800 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016597 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,125.46 or 1.00034221 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000070 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00119036 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,089.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.