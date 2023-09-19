QUINT Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. QUINT has a total market cap of $176.72 million and approximately $70,853.67 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

