Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO):

9/12/2023 – Bank of Montreal was given a new C$128.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2023 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$122.00 to C$123.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2023 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$131.00 to C$126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2023 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2023 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$125.00 to C$120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/30/2023 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$132.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$134.00 to C$120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$123.00 to C$131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$121.50 to C$130.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$121.50 to C$130.50.

BMO stock traded down C$1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$117.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,709. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$111.18 and a twelve month high of C$137.64. The firm has a market cap of C$84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$118.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$118.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

