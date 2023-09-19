Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.31

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 443740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 69,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.