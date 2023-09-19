RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.52.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 583,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.92.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,469 shares of company stock worth $2,356,238. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

