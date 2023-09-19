Round Dollar 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.64 (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

