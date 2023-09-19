RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 1.0% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.54. 4,959,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,262. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.86.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

