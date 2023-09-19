Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Decreased by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,089 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,877,000 after purchasing an additional 294,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHD traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $73.29. 1,418,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

