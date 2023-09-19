Scout24 (ETR:G24) Trading Down 0.3%

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €64.24 ($68.34) and last traded at €64.86 ($69.00). Approximately 110,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €65.06 ($69.21).

Scout24 Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

About Scout24

(Get Free Report)

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.