Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.73

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

