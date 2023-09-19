Shentu (CTK) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Shentu (CTK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Shentu has a total market cap of $43.22 million and $1.45 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001697 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 124,820,261 coins and its circulating supply is 93,772,098 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

