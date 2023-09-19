Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Declines By 14.2%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:ARREF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 236,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,545. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $164.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 million. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 8.61%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is presently -900.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

