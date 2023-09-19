Short Interest in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Increases By 15.2%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.40.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,212 shares of company stock valued at $26,086,688 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

ANET traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $184.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,942. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $198.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.32 and a 200-day moving average of $163.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.