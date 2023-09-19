Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Grows By 10.7%

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.6 days.
AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.6 %
AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.68. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $153.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.74.
AstraZeneca Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 343.14%.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
