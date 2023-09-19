Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Grows By 12.3%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BDRFF remained flat at $131.20 on Tuesday. 5,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $138.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.44.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
