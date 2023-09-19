Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Grows By 12.3%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDRFF remained flat at $131.20 on Tuesday. 5,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $138.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.44.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

