Short Interest in Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Increases By 6.6%

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,819,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 1,706,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 757.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$75.50 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

BOWFF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.28. 633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.34. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 98.86% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

