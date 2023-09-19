Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Increases By 12.1%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 754,200 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 672,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,542.0 days.
Bureau Veritas Stock Performance
BVRDF stock remained flat at $25.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25.
About Bureau Veritas
