Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Drops By 12.8%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cargotec Price Performance

CYJBF remained flat at $52.35 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $59.20.

Get Cargotec alerts:

About Cargotec

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.