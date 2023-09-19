Short Interest in CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Rises By 11.6%

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

CDTi Advanced Materials Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CDTI remained flat at $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

