Short Interest in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Rises By 15.6%

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cool

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cool during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cool during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cool by 116.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cool Stock Performance

CLCO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. 57,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,206. Cool has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.75.

Cool Dividend Announcement

About Cool

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

