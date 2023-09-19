Short Interest in Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Declines By 19.9%

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,447,700 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 5,555,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,119.3 days.

Country Garden Services Price Performance

Shares of CTRGF stock remained flat at C$1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.45. Country Garden Services has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Country Garden Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Country Garden Services

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services business.

