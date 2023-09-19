Short Interest in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Decreases By 8.7%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 68.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,815,000 after buying an additional 4,836,470 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 202.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,774,000 after buying an additional 2,020,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,506,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crown by 55.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after buying an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,665,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Crown Trading Down 0.7 %

Crown stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.71. The stock had a trading volume of 624,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,346. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average of $85.12. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

