Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Drops By 15.6%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,400 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 367,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of DPMLF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.34. 2,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,751. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $8.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

