Short Interest in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Grows By 12.0%

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EPRXF remained flat at C$5.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.86. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis.

