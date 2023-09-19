Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Expands By 13.3%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.4 days.
Experian Price Performance
EXPGF stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.94. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324. Experian has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32.
Experian Company Profile
