Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Expands By 13.3%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.4 days.

Experian Price Performance

EXPGF stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.94. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324. Experian has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.