Short Interest in Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Increases By 10.1%

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,700 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 2,553,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 265.2 days.

Filo Stock Performance

FLMMF traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,950. Filo has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Filo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Filo Company Profile

Filo Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

