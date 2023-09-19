Short Interest in Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Expands By 9.0%

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,200 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 755,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.68) to GBX 580 ($7.18) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.67) to GBX 670 ($8.30) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.68) to GBX 590 ($7.31) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.55) to GBX 625 ($7.74) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 525 ($6.50) to GBX 650 ($8.05) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresnillo

Fresnillo Price Performance

Fresnillo Company Profile

OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. 212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,258. Fresnillo has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21.

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.