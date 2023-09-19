Short Interest in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Decreases By 9.3%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 1.3 %

GIII traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.77. 465,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,096. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,151 shares of company stock worth $4,770,182. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

