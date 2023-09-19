Short Interest in G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Drops By 9.5%

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
G Mining Ventures Stock Up 2.0 %
GMINF stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.94. 5,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,912. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83. G Mining Ventures has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$1.02.
About G Mining Ventures
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than G Mining Ventures
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Virtual Riches: 3 Stocks Leading the VR Revolution
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 5 eCommerce Companies that need to be on Your Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for G Mining Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Mining Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.