Short Interest in G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Drops By 9.5%

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

G Mining Ventures Stock Up 2.0 %

GMINF stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.94. 5,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,912. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83. G Mining Ventures has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$1.02.

Get G Mining Ventures alerts:

About G Mining Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Read More

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 10,569 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for G Mining Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Mining Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.