Short Interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Grows By 10.1%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Gamida Cell Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of GMDA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $108.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gamida Cell

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after buying an additional 764,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,421 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GMDA

About Gamida Cell

(Get Free Report)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.