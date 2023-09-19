Short Interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Grows By 10.1%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Gamida Cell Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of GMDA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $108.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.54.
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
