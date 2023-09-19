Short Interest in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Increases By 6.7%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GPRO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoPro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

In other GoPro news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $27,785.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in GoPro by 6.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GoPro by 6.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPRO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. 675,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,838. GoPro has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.50 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $241.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

