Short Interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Drops By 15.3%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Greenidge Generation Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GREE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.28. 42,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.91. Greenidge Generation has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. Greenidge Generation had a negative net margin of 240.53% and a negative return on equity of 246.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the second quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 59.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 108,470 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 2,967.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157,165 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 39.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 241,300 shares during the period. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

