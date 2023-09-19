Short Interest in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Increases By 14.3%

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gyrodyne Price Performance

Gyrodyne stock remained flat at $10.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Gyrodyne has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

Institutional Trading of Gyrodyne

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in Gyrodyne by 31.3% in the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 155,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Gyrodyne by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 149,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gyrodyne by 18.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

