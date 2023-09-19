Short Interest in Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Declines By 10.0%

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HNVR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 2,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Hanover Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $21.22.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanover Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 200,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 54,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hanover Bancorp by 73.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

