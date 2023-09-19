Short Interest in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Drops By 13.5%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCDI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,264. Harbor Custom Development has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($3.86). Harbor Custom Development had a negative return on equity of 136.99% and a negative net margin of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harbor Custom Development will post -11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.