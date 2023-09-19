Short Interest in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIW) Expands By 14.7%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance
Shares of HCDIW stock remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. Harbor Custom Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
Harbor Custom Development Company Profile
