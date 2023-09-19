Short Interest in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIW) Expands By 14.7%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance

Shares of HCDIW stock remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. Harbor Custom Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington’s Puget Sound region.

