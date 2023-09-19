Short Interest in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Rises By 12.8%

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 174,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

HireQuest Price Performance

Shares of HQI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.33. 27,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,449. HireQuest has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $226.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HireQuest will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

HQI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of HireQuest from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of HireQuest from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HQI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 10,000 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at $840,738.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,338,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,701,729.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at $840,738.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of HireQuest by 6,108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HireQuest by 6,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 149,900.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HireQuest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.