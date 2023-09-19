Short Interest in HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Declines By 15.0%

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBCZ remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19. HUB Cyber Security has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

HUB Cyber Security Company Profile

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

