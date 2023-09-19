Short Interest in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Declines By 7.6%

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 378,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

InfuSystem Price Performance

INFU stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 24,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,096. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $211.76 million, a P/E ratio of 335.28 and a beta of 1.25. InfuSystem has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $54,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 82,356 shares of company stock worth $864,215 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in InfuSystem by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in InfuSystem by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in InfuSystem by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in InfuSystem by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in InfuSystem by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Articles

