Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Decreases By 9.1%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Monarch Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS GBARF traded up C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,515. Monarch Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

