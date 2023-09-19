Short Interest in Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Decreases By 8.7%

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Small Pharma Trading Up 35.1 %
DMTTF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 446,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,230. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Small Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.19.
Small Pharma Company Profile
