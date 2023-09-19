Short Interest in Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Decreases By 8.7%

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Small Pharma Trading Up 35.1 %

DMTTF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 446,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,230. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Small Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

Small Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is based on N,N, dimethyltryptamine, a naturally occurring psychoactive molecule. The company's product includes SPL026, which is in clinical Phase IIa for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and SPL028, an injectable formulation of deuterated DMT, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as SPL801B, an oral dosage.

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.