Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Decreases By 7.4%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGRS. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32,773.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DGRS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.09. 27,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,151. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $46.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $239.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

