SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,845,000 shares of company stock worth $222,934,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,305,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.40. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $308.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.06.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

