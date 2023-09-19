SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Raised by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,787 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,409. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

