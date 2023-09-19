SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.5% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,990 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,061,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,308,000 after acquiring an additional 608,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,022,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,699,000 after purchasing an additional 393,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $51.92. 1,461,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,469. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.02.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

