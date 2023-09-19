SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STEW. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Elequin Securities LLC grew its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,254. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

